BANGKOK, June 24 — Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced on Tuesday the finalisation of the Thai cabinet reshuffle, with candidate qualifications currently under review before the line-up is submitted for royal approval.

“Discussions with all party leaders have been completed. Once the vetting process is finalised, the list of appointees will be submitted for royal approval, although no specific timeline has been set,” she said during a post-Cabinet meeting press conference at Government House.

Her remarks came in the wake of the withdrawal of Bhumjaithai Party, the second-largest party in the ruling coalition, from the government last Wednesday. All eight Bhumjaithai ministers have resigned.

Asked whether additional MPs from other parties might join to bolster the coalition, Paetongtarn affirmed that the current coalition remains strong and cohesive.

“Discussions with coalition partners have proceeded smoothly, and the government has received significant support and encouragement from all allies,” Paetongtarn said.

The prime minister also confirmed that she would not take on the role of defence minister alongside her premiership.

She emphasised the importance of appointing a suitable candidate to handle the country’s border issues effectively.

“I will definitely not assume that position. I’ll disclose the name once everything is finalised,” she added.

Despite Bhumjaithai’s withdrawal, the Pheu Thai-led coalition retains a majority in the 500-seat House of Representatives, ensuring continued stability in governance. — Bernama