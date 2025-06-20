ISTANBUL, June 20 — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Friday that the only path to ending the current war is for Israel to cease its airstrikes unconditionally, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

“We have always pursued peace and stability,” Pezeshkian said in a statement, according to Iranian media.

He noted that “under the current circumstances, lasting peace will only be possible if the Zionist enemy ceases its hostilities and provides firm guarantees to end its terrorist provocations.”

The president warned that “failure to do so would result in a far more forceful and regrettable response from Iran.”

Hostilities broke out last Friday when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Both sides have reported fatalities and injuries in the ongoing exchange of airstrikes. — Bernama-Anadolu