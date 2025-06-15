NEW DELHI, June 15 — A helicopter carrying six people crashed today in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported.

The aircraft had gone missing in the Gaurikund area of the state, ANI reported, citing an official.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in an X post that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration and other rescue teams were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Broadcaster India Today cited officials as saying the helicopter lost course due to bad weather. — Reuters