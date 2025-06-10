MEXICO CITY, June 10 — Mexico announced Monday the seizure of nearly 42 metric tonnes of methamphetamine worth more than US$50 million (RM212 million) during raids on illegal drug labs.

The discovery, one of the biggest yet, comes as the Latin American nation faces mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump to curb drug trafficking.

The seizures were conducted after personnel found five properties used as clandestine laboratories in the western state of Michoacan, a government statement said.

The seizure represented a loss of 1.06 billion pesos (US$55.7 million) to the traffickers, it estimated.

Drums containing around 8,800 litres of chemical precursors were also seized along with other drug production materials, it said.

Mexico has showcased a series of major drug discoveries in an apparent attempt to highlight increased efforts to combat drug smuggling.

Trump has cited trafficking of illegal drugs — particularly the synthetic opioid fentanyl — as one of the reasons for the tariffs he has imposed on imports from Mexico.

In October, the Mexican navy announced that it had seized more than 8.3 tonnes of drugs found in vessels off the Pacific coast — a record for a single operation at sea.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, Mexican criminal groups are the main suppliers of methamphetamine to the United States, using chemicals that are mostly sourced from China.

In April last year, the head of Mexico’s criminal investigation agency described the country as the “champion” of production of synthetic drugs including methamphetamine.

The illicit activity had been “the source of the greatest wealth and power” for Mexican criminal organisations, Felipe de Jesus Gallo said.

He later withdrew his remarks and apologized after the government objected. — AFP