JAKARTA, June 5 — Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is facing mounting pressure as a group of retired military generals has submitted a formal petition urging his impeachment, citing constitutional violations, ethical breaches, and questions over his qualifications.

In a letter obtained by The Jakarta Post, the Forum Purnawirawan Prajurit TNI urged the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to begin proceedings against Gibran, while affirming their support for President Prabowo Subianto.

The group claims Gibran’s vice-presidency was enabled by a controversial Constitutional Court ruling that lowered the age limit for candidates — authored by then-chief justice Anwar Usman, President Joko Widodo’s brother-in-law — who was later dismissed for violating judicial ethics.

They also questioned Gibran’s competency, pointing to his limited two-year experience as mayor of Surakarta and citing his alleged link to a pseudonymous online account that posted derogatory content.

“In his six months as vice president, Gibran has shown no capacity to assist the President,” the letter said, calling him “a burden” and “unqualified to lead” in a complex nation like Indonesia.

Group secretary Bimo Satrio confirmed the letter’s authenticity, saying it was only submitted after the group secured a meeting with former vice president Try Sutrisno, who they claim gave his blessing for the move.

The letter was submitted on the same day Gibran appeared at a Pancasila Day event alongside Prabowo, Try and opposition leader Megawati Soekarnoputri — a moment analysts say signals Prabowo’s assertion of political strength amid declining influence from Jokowi’s camp.

Political analyst Dedi Kurnia Syah noted that while the impeachment call is legally valid, it faces significant procedural hurdles and cannot proceed on political grounds alone without clear legal justification.

President Prabowo has not publicly defended Gibran, instead tasking adviser Wiranto to deliver a measured response — suggesting the petition is being taken seriously, according to Dedi.

While most coalition members have stayed silent, Golkar — the second-largest party in Parliament and reportedly close to Jokowi — has voiced support for Gibran, saying he was legitimately elected and had not committed impeachable offences.