ROME, June 5 — International activists seeking to sail an aid boat to Gaza condemned Wednesday what they called Israel’s threats and “declared intent to attack” their vessel as it crosses the Mediterranean.

Israel’s military said Tuesday it was ready to “protect” the country’s seas, after the vessel — the Madleen, sailed by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition — left Sicily on Sunday carrying around a dozen people, including environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“The navy operates day and night to protect Israel’s maritime space and borders at sea,” army spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

Asked about the aid vessel, he said: “For this case as well, we are prepared.”

He added: “We have gained experience in recent years, and we will act accordingly.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the activist coalition said it “strongly condemns Israel’s declared intent to attack Madleen”, calling it a “threat”.

“Madleen carries humanitarian aid and international human rights defenders in direct challenge to Israel’s illegal, decades-long blockade, and ongoing genocide” in Gaza, it said.

Israel has come under increasing international criticism over the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, where the United Nations warned in May that the entire population was at risk of famine.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, launched in 2010, is an international movement supporting Palestinians, combining humanitarian aid with political protest against the blockade on Gaza.

The Madleen is a small sailboat reportedly carrying fruit juices, milk, rice, tinned food and protein bars.

In early May, the Freedom Flotilla ship Conscience was damaged in international waters off Malta as it headed to Gaza, with the activists saying they suspected an Israeli drone attack.

The coalition said that on Tuesday evening, off the coast of the Greek island of Crete, the Madleen “was approached and circled by a drone, followed, several hours later by two additional drones”.

It said it was later informed these were surveillance drones operated by the Greek coastguard, EU border agency Frontex or both.

Israel recently eased a more than two-month blockade on war-ravaged Gaza, but the aid community has urged it to allow in more food, faster. — AFP