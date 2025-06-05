WASHINGTON, June 5 — A Michigan court has scheduled a bail hearing on Thursday for a Chinese researcher accused of smuggling biological samples into the United States.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and her boyfriend Zunyong Liu, 34, who conducted biological studies in the same field, were accused of smuggling a fungus into the United States for research.

Jian, who according to a federal criminal complaint has worked on research projects in the United States since 2022, made her first court appearance on Tuesday.

Liu was denied entry into the United States last July, when the pathogen, a fungus identified by the US Department of Justice as Fusarium graminearum, was found in his luggage. Liu said he wanted to conduct research on the fungus at a University of Michigan laboratory where Jian worked, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors described the fungus as a dangerous biological pathogen that had the potential to be used as an agricultural terrorism weapon. The fungus is already widespread on US farms, tested for and tightly controlled in grains, and is not considered dangerous unless consumed in large quantities.

Clair Keene, an agronomist at North Dakota State University, said she was puzzled by US authorities’ description of the fungus.

“It’s a common pathogen. We have it here. The claim that Fusarium graminearum can be used as a biological weapon doesn’t strike me as accurate,” she said.

The fungus can cause Fusarium head blight, typically known as scab. It is common among wheat, barley and other grains especially during rainy years. The telltale salmon-pink streaks on the grain heads contain a toxic byproduct called vomitoxin, which in high quantities can cause nausea and vomiting when eaten.

Keene said farmers often spray fungicide to protect their crop and researchers have developed strains of wheat that are resistant to the fungus.

Reuters was unable to contact Jian or her lawyer for comment.

The case involving the researchers comes as the University of Michigan and other universities have faced pressure from the Trump administration over allegations they have done too little to combat antisemitism on campus and what the administration depicts as radical ideology in the classroom. Universities’ ties to China also have come under scrutiny.

The University of Michigan said in a statement it condemned “any actions that seek to cause harm, threaten national security or undermine the university’s critical public mission.”

“It is important to note that the university has received no funding from the Chinese government in relation to research conducted by the accused individuals,” the university said, adding it will “continue to cooperate” with federal law enforcement in its ongoing investigation and prosecution.

FBI director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the case was a reminder that China’s ruling Communist Party “is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences... putting American lives and our economy at serious risk.”

The Chinese Embassy in Washington in response to a Reuters request for comment sent a statement from its spokesperson Liu Pengyu.

“I don’t know the specific situation, but I would like to emphasise that the Chinese government has always required overseas Chinese citizens to abide by local laws and regulations and will also resolutely safeguard their legitimate rights and interests,” Liu said. — Reuters