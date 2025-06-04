BANGKOK, June 4 — The Thai government has reaffirmed its commitment to resolving its border issues with Cambodia through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and relevant treaties and agreements.

In an official statement issued Wednesday, the government said this includes through the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) and General Border Committee (GBC).

“This commitment is grounded in international law, relevant treaties and agreements such as the Memorandum of Understanding on the Survey and Demarcation of Land Boundary (MOU 2000), as well as supporting evidence, including satellite imagery,” it said.

The official position was issued following a brief gunfight in Thailand’s north-eastern Ubon Ratchathani province and Cambodia’s northern Preah Vihear province, where one Cambodian soldier was reportedly killed, and Cambodia’s announcement that it plans to bring the border dispute before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In response to reports that Cambodia may consider resorting to judicial mechanisms or third-party mediation on this matter, Thailand, as Cambodia’s neighbour, said it remains committed to resolving bilateral issues through peaceful means.

The statement added that, in response to Thailand’s request, Cambodia has agreed to host a JBC meeting on June 14.

“All relevant agencies have exerted their utmost efforts, in line with the appropriate processes, to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty and legal rights,” the Thai government said.

It also affirmed that the overall situation along the Thai-Cambodian border remains calm.

The government expressed confidence that Thailand and Cambodia could resolve their issues based on principles of good neighbourliness, the safety and well-being of border communities, and the shared values of the Asean family.

It urged Cambodia to cooperate by exercising maximum restraint, reducing tensions on the ground, and providing accurate information to the public to prevent misunderstandings between the peoples of both nations. — Bernama