JAKARTA, June 3 — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has warned cabinet ministers and government officials against corruption, vowing to remove those who fail to uphold clean governance amid growing calls for a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the birth of the state ideology Pancasila on Monday, Prabowo said the country’s biggest weakness lies in the mindset of its political elite and officials entrusted with public duties, according to a report published in The Jakarta Post today.

“There is still far too much misappropriation, far too much corruption and far too much manipulation taking place within the government itself,” he said. “On behalf of the people, I warn all elements in every institution: immediately clean yourselves up, [or else] the state will take action.”

The president said he would not tolerate disloyalty, law-breaking or constitutional violations, regardless of political ties, family connections or affiliations.

“The wealth of the nation must be enjoyed by all its people. All misappropriations and leakages must stop. Any official unable to carry out their duties should step down before I remove them,” he added.

His remarks come amid mounting public pressure to reshuffle the cabinet, although no official announcements have been made.

Prabowo delivered his speech at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building, where the event was also attended by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Also present was Megawati Soekarnoputri, head of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) steering committee and leader of the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).