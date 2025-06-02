PARIS, June 2 — Three former top executives from French video game giant Ubisoft, the maker of “Assassin’s Creed” and “Far Cry”, went on trial on Monday accused of psychologically and sexually harassing employees for years.

The trial, to last until Friday, was supposed to be held in March but was adjourned after lawyers complained they received some documents too late.

The industry has been scrutinised for years over its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace – and the way they are depicted in games.

Ubisoft launched an internal inquiry in 2020 after anonymous testimonies emerged on social media accusing the company of a toxic work culture.

Several senior executives later left the firm.

The executive shake-up at Ubisoft was hailed by some as a #Metoo moment in the male-dominated video game publishing industry, which has faced criticism for misogynistic imagery often found in games.

One of the accused, Serge Hascoet, resigned from his post as chief creative officer.

The other two – Thomas “Tommy” Francois, vice-president of editorial and creative services, and game director Guillaume Patrux – were dismissed for serious misconduct.

All three men deny the claims.

Hascoet and Francois arrived at the Bobigny court outside Paris on Monday morning.

Employees had complained of regular public humiliation and hazing.

Francois is the focus of the most damning claims of systematic psychological and sexual harassment at the company’s offices in the eastern Paris suburb of Montreuil.

Between January 2012 and July 2020, Francois is alleged to have often watched pornographic films in the open-plan office and commented on the appearance of female employees.

Headstand in a skirt

Francois was also accused of forcing a young employee he had just hired to do a headstand in the open-plan office while wearing a skirt.

He is also accused of tying the same woman to a chair and putting her in an elevator, sending her to another floor.

He also allegedly forced her to attend a work meeting after he painted her face with a felt-tip pen.

In addition to the accusations of sexual and psychological harassment, Francois is being prosecuted for an attempted sexual assault when he tried to forcibly kiss a young employee during a Christmas party as she was held by other colleagues.

According to an investigative report seen by AFP, Francois encouraged “his subordinates to act in the same way”.

Hascoet is accused of lewd behaviour and posing intrusive questions of a sexual nature, as well as racist comments and behaviour.

Following deadly jihadist attacks in Paris in 2015, he allegedly asked a Muslim employee if she agreed with the ideas of the Islamic State group.

The woman had her computer desktop background changed to images of bacon sandwiches and food was placed on her desk during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The third defendant, former game director Patrux, 39, has been accused of psychological harassment.

Investigators spoke to dozens of witnesses during the probe, but “many refused to file a complaint for fear of reactions from the video game community,” according to the report seen by AFP. — AFP