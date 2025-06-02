RAFAH, June 2 — Medical charity Doctors Without Borders said Sunday that people it treated at a Gaza aid site run by a new US-backed organisation reported being “shot from all sides” by Israeli forces.

The NGO, known by its French name MSF, blamed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s aid distribution system for chaos at the scene in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli fire killed 31 Palestinians at the site. Witnesses told AFP the Israeli military had opened fire.

The GHF and Israeli authorities denied any such incident took place but MSF and other medics reported treating crowds of locals with gunshot wounds at the Nasser hospital in the nearby town of Khan Younis.

“Patients told MSF they were shot from all sides by drones, helicopters, boats, tanks and Israeli soldiers on the ground,” MSF said in a statement.

MSF emergency coordinator Claire Manera in the statement called the GHF’s system of aid delivery “dehumanising, dangerous and severely ineffective”.

“It has resulted in deaths and injuries of civilians that could have been prevented. Humanitarian aid must be provided only by humanitarian organisations who have the competence and determination to do it safely and effectively.”

MSF communications officer Nour Alsaqa in the statement reported hospital corridors filled with patients, mostly men, with “visible gunshot wounds in their limbs”.

MSF quoted one injured man, Mansour Sami Abdi, as describing people fighting over just five pallets of aid.

“They told us to take food — then they fired from every direction,” he said. “This isn’t aid. It’s a lie.”

The Israeli military said an initial inquiry found its troops “did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site”.

A GHF spokesperson said: “These fake reports have been actively fomented by Hamas,” the Islamic group that Israel has vowed to destroy in Gaza. — AFP