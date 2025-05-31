SINGAPORE, May 31 — China hit back at French President Emmanuel Macron today for drawing a connection between the Ukraine conflict and the fate of Taiwan, saying the two issues are “different in nature, and not comparable at all”.

“Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable,” China’s embassy in Singapore said on social media, a day after Macron warned Asian defence officials in Singapore not to view Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a far-away problem.

“If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction, without any constraint, without any reaction of the global order, how would you phrase what could happen in Taiwan?” Macron told the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia’s premier annual security forum.

“What would you do the day something happens in the Philippines?”

China’s embassy fired back that the “Taiwan question is entirely China’s internal affair. There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”

While Taiwan considers itself a sovereign nation, China has said it will not rule out using force to bring it under its control.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned Saturday at the same forum in Singapore that China was “credibly preparing” to use military force to upend the balance of power in Asia, adding the Chinese military was building the capabilities to invade Taiwan and “rehearsing for the real deal”. — AFP