JERUSALEM, May 29 — Israel said yesterday its military killed Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas’s presumed Gaza leader and the brother of Yahya, slain mastermind of the October 2023 attacks that sparked the Gaza war.

On the war’s 600th day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Israel’s Gaza offensive, saying it had killed tens of thousands of militants including Mohammed Sinwar — nicknamed “the shadow”.

Israeli media said Sinwar was targeted by strikes in southern Gaza earlier this month. His brother was killed in October 2024.

Wednesday’s announcement came as the UN condemned a US- and Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza after dozens were hurt the day before in chaotic scenes at a food distribution site.

Also Wednesday, AFP footage showed crowds of Palestinians breaking into a UN World Food Programme warehouse at Deir el-Balah in central Gaza and taking food as gunshots rang out.

The WFP posted on X that “hungry people” raided the warehouse “in search of food supplies that were pre-positioned for distribution”.

The aid issue has worsened amid a hunger crisis and criticism of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which bypasses the longstanding UN-led system.

The UN said 47 people were injured Tuesday when thousands of Palestinians rushed a GHF site. A Palestinian medical source reported at least one death.

Ajith Sunghay, head of the UN Human Rights Office in the Palestinian territories, said most injuries came from Israeli gunfire.

The military rejected this. A spokesman said soldiers “fired warning shots into the air”, not towards people.

GHF also denied crowds were shot while waiting for aid and said operations continue, with a new site opened “without incident” and more planned.

With two of its four sites fully operational, GHF said it distributed eight trucks of aid and more than 840,000 meals on Wednesday.

Gazans accused the US-backed system of causing confusion and unfair access.

“All the aid boxes were torn apart and people just took whatever they wanted. This is all I could find: five bags of chickpeas and five kilos of rice,” said Qasim Shalouf in Khan Yunis.

UN Middle East envoy Sigrid Kaag said Gazans “deserve more than survival”.

“Since the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, the already horrific existence of civilians has only sunk further into the abyss,” she told the Security Council.

‘War of Revival’

Netanyahu marked the 600-day milestone in parliament, saying the offensive had “changed the face of the Middle East”.

“We drove the terrorists out of our territory, entered the Gaza Strip with force, eliminated tens of thousands of terrorists, eliminated... Mohammed Sinwar,” he said.

In Washington, US envoy Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about a possible ceasefire, saying he expected to propose a plan soon.

“I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution, temporary cease fire, and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution of that conflict,” he said.

Gazans remained pessimistic.

“Six hundred days have passed and nothing has changed. Death continues, and Israeli bombing does not stop,” said Bassam Daloul, 40.

“Even hoping for a ceasefire feels like a dream and a nightmare.”

Displaced mother-of-three Aya Shamlakh, 35, said: “There is no food, no water, not even clothes. The clothes we wear are torn and my children cannot find food to eat, where do we go?”

In Israel, relatives of hostages held since the October 7 attack gathered in Tel Aviv.

“I want you to know that when Israel blows up deals, it does so on the heads of the hostages,” said Arbel Yehud, who was freed from Gaza captivity in January.

“Their conditions immediately worsen, food diminishes, pressure increases, and bombings and military actions do not save them, they endanger their lives.”

‘Waste of resources’

The UN has criticised the GHF, which faces accusations of failing humanitarian principles.

“I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities,” said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Gaza’s civil defence said Israeli strikes killed 16 people Wednesday.

Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza for more than two months, before easing it slightly last week.

It stepped up its military offensive earlier this month, while mediators push for a still elusive ceasefire.

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of people called for a ceasefire, lining roads and the main highway at 6:29 am — the exact time the unprecedented October 7 attack began.

Most Israeli media focused on the 600-day milestone and the hostage families’ struggle.

Some 1,218 people were killed in Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday at least 3,924 people had been killed in the territory since Israel ended the ceasefire on March 18, taking the war’s overall toll to 54,084, mostly civilians. — AFP