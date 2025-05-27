GENEVA, May 27 — The World Health Assembly (WHA) on Monday voted in favour of allowing the flags of non-member observer states to be raised at the World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters and offices, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The move clears the way for the Palestinian flag to be flown alongside those of WHO member states.

The decision was approved with 95 votes in favour, four against – Israel, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Germany – and 27 abstentions.

According to the resolution, the flags of non-member observer states at the UN will be placed after WHO member states, in alphabetical order.

It also states that this move does not imply membership status in the organisation.

Discussions focused on the Palestinian flag specifically, with UN General Assembly Resolution 70/15 cited as the legal basis.

The draft resolution was proposed by 20 countries, including Malaysia, Algeria, Indonesia, Turkiye, and several Arab and African states. — Bernama-Anadolu