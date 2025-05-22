WASHINGTON, May 22 — Two Israeli embassy staffers were shot dead late yesterday outside a Jewish museum in Washington, officials said, with the US government and Israeli diplomats expressing shock and outrage over the attack.

“Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight,” US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on social media.

Gunfire broke out on the sidewalk outside the Capital Jewish Museum, in what is being called an act of anti-Semitism by Israeli leaders.

Washington officials confirmed the shooter was in custody.

A man was seen pacing outside the museum before opening fire, hitting a man and a woman, officials told local media. The suspect shouted “Free Palestine” while he was arrested, they said.

“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.—in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured—is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism,” Danny Danon, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, said.

“Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line.

“We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives—everywhere in the world.” — AFP