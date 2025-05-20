DOHA, May 20 — Qatar’s prime minister today said Israel’s military offensive in Gaza had undermined peace efforts after the release of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander and amid expanded operations in the Palestinian territory.

“When Israeli American soldier Edan Alexander was released, we thought that moment would open a door to end this tragedy, but the response was a more violent wave of strikes,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

“This irresponsible, aggressive behaviour undermines any potential chance for peace,” he said at the Qatar Economic Forum.

The comments come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would “take control” of the whole of Gaza, as the military pressed a newly intensified campaign in the war-ravaged territory.

Qatar has been a key mediator in the Gaza war, alongside Egypt and the United States.

Sheikh Mohammed said that in the past couple of weeks, negotiations in Doha “didn’t lead us anywhere yet, because there is a fundamental gap between the two parties”.

“One party is looking for a partial deal that might... lead to a comprehensive deal, and the other party is looking just for a one-off deal... and to end the war and to get all the hostages out,” he said.

“We couldn’t bridge this fundamental gap,” he added.

The Qatari premier also rejected criticism of the wealthy Gulf country’s offer to US President Donald Trump of a $400 million luxury aircraft to serve as a new Air Force One.

He defended the gift as “an exchange between two countries”, adding that he viewed the issue as a “normal thing that happens between allies”.

He denied accusations of “bribery” or “that Qatar wants to buy influence with this administration”. — AFP