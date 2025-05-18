NEW YORK, May 18 — A Mexican Navy sailing ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, shearing the top of its masts and causing multiple injuries, authorities said.

Videos online showed the ship sailing underneath the bridge, connecting the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan, as its masts collided with it.

Many people, dressed in what appeared to be white sailor uniforms, could be seen dangling from the ship’s crossbeams. At a base of the bridge, which is located near New York City’s South Street Seaport, bystanders could be seen running away from the approaching ship.

- The Mexican Navy's tall ship ARM Cuauhtémoc, a 1982 Spanish-built barque with 277 crew members, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City just before 9 PM.



One of the ship's 150-foot masts struck the bridge, snapping and triggering a large-scale search and...

The suspension bridge, a popular tourist attraction, and a main conduit between Manhattan and Brooklyn, was completed in 1883.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately know exactly how the people were injured, a spokesperson said. — Reuters



