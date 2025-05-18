BANGKOK, May 18 — A 47-year-old man and his 46-year-old wife were gunned down outside their home in the southern Thai province of Yala last night.

The attack happened around 7.30pm in Moo 2, Jakwa subdistrict in Yala’s Raman district, The Bangkok Post reported today.

Police were alerted by members of the village protection unit who heard the shots.

When officers arrived, they found Buraeheng Silaru lying in a pool of blood in front of the house.

His wife, Sitimaliya Abdulloh, was found dead near a water well close by.

Police immediately cordoned off the scene and called in forensic and bomb disposal units from Yala Provincial Police Region 10.

The bodies were sent to Raman Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Investigators are still probing the motive, saying it could be linked to a personal dispute or the ongoing unrest in Thailand’s southern border provinces.

Authorities have not ruled out any angles in the double murder.





