RIYADH, May 14 — Donald Trump’s first overseas trip since reclaiming the presidency kicked off in typical fashion — with pomp, spectacle, and fast food.

Saudi officials in Riyadh welcomed the US president with a full-size mobile McDonald’s truck, a nod to his famously public love for the fast-food chain, Newsweek reported.

The glossy trailer was parked near a media hub showcasing Saudi Arabia’s future ambitions, including NEOM and its World Cup bid.

Journalists on-site were invited to sample fries and film the display, though it was not clear if Trump planned to eat from the truck himself.

Trump also received an unusually high-level welcome from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport, in a move rich with diplomatic symbolism.

The trip marks the start of Trump’s push to secure massive investments, with figures ranging from US$500 billion to US$2.5 trillion floated during the visit.