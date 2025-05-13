Hamas released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander after 19 months in captivity, triggering hopes for more hostage negotiations.

Fighting in Gaza briefly paused for his release but quickly resumed, with deadly air strikes reported on shelters for displaced families.

The hostage deal, seen as influenced by US political pressure, has sparked debate in Israel over unequal treatment and the ongoing war.

JERUSALEM, May 13 — An Israeli-American hostage was released from 19 months of captivity in Gaza during a brief pause in fighting on Monday and reunited with his family, but Israeli strikes on the battered enclave soon resumed.

Israel's military received Edan Alexander, 21, from the International Committee of the Red Cross, which facilitated his transfer from Palestinian militant group Hamas.

He was taken to an Israeli military facility and joined by his family. Video showed his mother, Yael Alexander, crying as she hugged him, saying: “How strong you are. I love you so much, Edan. We were so worried.”

Alexander kissed and embraced his father, brother and sister as well. An Israeli Air Force helicopter then flew Alexander and his family to a hospital for treatment.

Alexander was the last living American held by Hamas, and Israel's Channel 12 said his condition was “low”, without citing a source. In photos released by Israel, he appeared pale but in good spirits.

Fighting halted at midday in Gaza after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would pause operations to allow the hostage’s release.

Palestinian health officials reported Israeli tank shelling and an air strike after the handover, and there was no agreement on a wider truce or additional hostage releases, as monitors warned of famine in the devastated enclave.

After Israeli fire resumed, authorities in Gaza said an air strike killed three people and wounded several others at a shelter housing displaced families in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

A woman was killed and several others wounded when tank shells hit a school sheltering displaced families in the Tuffah neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

Hamas said it freed Alexander as a goodwill gesture to US President Donald Trump, who is visiting the region this week.

“Edan Alexander, American hostage thought dead, to be released by Hamas. Great news!” Trump wrote on social media earlier on Monday.

Netanyahu said Alexander’s release came thanks to Israeli military pressure in Gaza and political pressure by Trump.

In a photo taken on the military helicopter and released by Israel, Alexander held a sign reading: “Thank you, President Trump.”

Netanyahu has said there will be no ceasefire and that Israel will intensify military action in Gaza. “Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind,” his office said.

After growing up in New Jersey, Alexander, who has dual citizenship, moved to Israel and was serving in the Israeli army when he was captured during Hamas’ October 2023 attack.

Social media footage on Monday showed people dancing in the square of his hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey, after news of his release.

The release, which followed four-way talks between Hamas, the United States, Egypt and Qatar, could pave the way for the freedom of the remaining 58 hostages still held in Gaza, 19 months after Hamas' attack on Israel.

Qatar and Egypt called Alexander’s release an encouraging step towards new truce talks. Israel will send a delegation to Qatar on Thursday to discuss a new proposal for more hostage releases, Netanyahu’s office said.

Earlier on Monday, Gaza health authorities said an Israeli strike killed at least 15 people sheltering at a school. The Israeli military said it targeted Hamas fighters preparing an attack.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, a global hunger monitor, reported that half a million people in Gaza face starvation and there is a critical risk of famine by September.

‘Bring them all home’

Trump is expected to visit Gulf states this week, though not Israel, while his special envoy Steve Witkoff – who helped arrange Alexander’s release – was due in Israel on Monday.

Alexander’s family thanked Trump and Witkoff, expressing hope that his release would speed up efforts to free the remaining hostages. “We urge the Israeli government and the negotiating teams: please don’t stop,” they said.

Israel’s government has faced criticism over the deal, which some say highlights the priority given to hostages with the backing of a foreign government.

Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is among 21 hostages still believed to be alive, accused Netanyahu of prioritising his political survival over ending the war.

Addressing Trump in a statement with other hostage families, she said: “The Israeli people are behind you. End this war. Bring them all home.”

A ceasefire in late January had paused fighting for two months, allowing the exchange of 38 hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. Israel resumed its military campaign in March.

Since then, it has expanded control across the territory and restricted humanitarian aid, leaving the enclave’s 2 million residents increasingly short of food.

Israeli forces invaded Gaza after Hamas’ assault on Israel in October 2023 that killed 1,200 people and saw 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli figures.

Since then, over 52,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Palestinian authorities, and vast areas of Gaza have been reduced to rubble. — Reuters