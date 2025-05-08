Donald Trump has replaced his nominee for US surgeon general just one day before her confirmation hearing, opting instead for wellness influencer and author Casey Means.

The move fuels controversy as Means will work under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a figure criticised for spreading vaccine misinformation.

The switch highlights the growing influence of far-right voices in shaping Trump’s appointments ahead of the 2025 election cycle.

WASHINGTON, May 8 — President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is picking a wellness influencer to be the next US surgeon general, replacing his previous nominee just one day before her scheduled Senate confirmation hearing.

Casey Means, who describes herself online as a “former surgeon turned metabolic health evangelist,” was praised by Trump for her “MAHA” credentials — a nod to the slogan “Make America Healthy Again.”

She would serve under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, whose appointment has already drawn scrutiny due to his history of promoting vaccine-related conspiracy theories.

Trump’s original nominee for surgeon general, Dr Janette Nesheiwat — a physician and former Fox News medical contributor — will now be assigned “another capacity” within the health department, the president said.

Nesheiwat had been due to face Senate confirmation on Thursday morning.

Trump did not provide a reason for the sudden replacement, but US media reports pointed to objections from far-right figure Laura Loomer, a vocal Trump supporter who criticised Nesheiwat for supporting the Covid-19 vaccine.

Loomer, who has publicly claimed the 9/11 attacks were an inside job, has reportedly succeeded in pressuring Trump to remove other officials, including the head of the National Security Agency in April.

Means holds a medical degree from Stanford University but is no longer a practising doctor. She co-authored a 2024 book titled Good Energy, which explores the link between diet and long-term health.

The book was written with her brother Calley Means, who already serves as an advisor to RFK Jr.

Trump said Means would work with Kennedy to implement their health agenda, which aims to reverse what he calls the “Chronic Disease Epidemic” and improve the nation’s overall well-being.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump described Means’ achievements as “absolutely outstanding” and said she “has the potential to be one of the finest Surgeon Generals in United States history.”

The role of the surgeon general, while largely advisory, is significant in shaping public health messaging in the US.

Previous office-holders have led campaigns on alcohol consumption, youth mental health, and Covid-19 safety measures. — AFP