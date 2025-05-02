WASHINGTON, May 2 — The war in Ukraine is not going to end “any time soon,” US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News yesterday.

It is “going to be up to the Russians and Ukrainians now that each side knows what the other’s terms for peace are. It’s going to be up to them to come to an agreement and stop this brutal, brutal conflict,” Vance said in the interview on Fox News’ “Special Report with Bret Baier” show.

“It’s not going anywhere, Bret. It’s not going to end any time soon,” Vance added. — Reuters