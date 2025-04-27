VATICAN CITY, April 27 — With Pope Francis laid to rest, the world’s cardinals will soon gather in Rome to elect a successor. So what exactly does a pope do?

Here is a rundown of the main responsibilities of the pontiff, the head of the worldwide Catholic Church.

Catholic leader

The word pope comes from the Greek “pappas”, which means “father, patriarch,” which is why believers call him the Holy Father.

He is considered the successor of St Peter, to whom Jesus Christ is said to have entrusted the mission of leading the Church.

Today, this makes the pope the spiritual guide of the estimated 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide.

His role is to preserve, interpret and teach the Christian faith, as well as ensuring the unity of the Catholic Church.

Head of State

The pope is head of state and also ruler of the tiny Vatican City state, the smallest in the world at just 44 hectares, located within the Italian capital of Rome.

He exercises absolute power in all areas, from hiring and firing to decisions on the Vatican’s extensive property portfolio, but he delegates much to senior clergy.

The pope has his own diplomats but often meets world leaders at the Vatican, in what are known as private audiences.

Moral guide

The pope has influence well beyond the world’s Catholics, as a pre-eminent moral voice on the global stage.

Many non-Catholic leaders seek an audience at the Vatican, while his pronouncements often carry more weight than those of many elected politicians.

The Vatican has a non-member observer status at the United Nations and is often called in as a neutral party in conflict zones.

A man holds a balloon with the image of Pope Francis during a pilgrimage in Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 26, 2025, after a mass to bid him farewell. — AFP pic

Doctrine and Teaching

Through his homilies and written texts, Pope Francis provided guidance on everything from daily life – for example, urging against gossip – to weighty doctrinal issues.

He published several encyclicals, open letters written by the pope to the Church worldwide, covering subjects such as social friendship or climate change.

Other formal texts include apostolic exhortations, which are teaching documents, and the motu proprio, which means “by his own motion” and is a legal change delivered on the pope’s initiative.

During his time as pope, Francis paved the way for the blessing of same-sex couples, restricted the use of the Latin Mass and took measures to combat sexual abuse of children by clergy.

Appointments

The pope approves the appointment of bishops, the approximately 3,000 clergy who lead Catholic dioceses around the world, and also cardinals.

Cardinals, sometimes known as princes of the church, are the most senior clergy and those under the age of 80 can vote in the election of a new pope.

The pope also has the final say in elevating individuals to become “blessed” or a “saint”, following an investigation conducted on the grounds of miracles and virtues.

He has the power to convene Synods – worldwide gatherings that Francis opened to lay people for the first time – to discuss specific issues.

Travel

The pope travels to connect with the faithful around the world.

John Paul II conducted the most apostolic voyages, counting 104 visits abroad in 26 years as pope.

Francis followed with 47, using the visits to shine a spotlight on marginalised communities or issues he wanted to highlight, such as migration or inter-religious dialogue.

Bishop of Rome

As Bishop of Rome, the pope is responsible for administering his diocese. The constraints on his time mean that this is in fact delegated to a Vicar General.

The pope, however, takes part in local events, regularly visiting churches in Rome for celebrations or other symbolic sites in the city. — AFP