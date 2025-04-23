ANADOLU, April 23 — A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye today, with the epicentre located in Istanbul’s Silivri district, according to the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), reported Anadolu Ajansi (AA).

The earthquake occurred at 12.49 pm local time (0949 GMT) and was strongly felt across Istanbul and neighbouring provinces, prompting residents to evacuate buildings out of fear.

A second tremor, measuring 4.9 in magnitude, was recorded at 1.02 pm (1002 GMT), with its epicentre off the coast of Buyukcekmece in the Sea of Marmara.

AFAD stated that all relevant agencies and response teams have been mobilised, with field assessments currently under way to evaluate potential damage and ensure public safety.

The authority stressed that teams are actively monitoring the situation and coordinating emergency response efforts.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

In a statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said authorities are closely monitoring developments. — Bernama