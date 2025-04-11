The US and Iran are set to hold new talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, as European powers weigh triggering UN sanctions before the 2015 deal expires in October.

NEW YORK, April 11 — The United States and Iran are due to hold talks on Saturday on Tehran’s nuclear programme as Britain, France and Germany consider whether to trigger a restoration of sanctions on Iran at the United Nations before a 2015 nuclear deal expires in October.

This is how they could do that:

What is the 2015 Iran nuclear deal?

Many countries have suspected Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, which Iran denies.

Iran reached a deal in 2015 with Britain, Germany, France, the US, Russia and China – known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action – that lifted UN, US and European sanctions on Tehran in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme.

The UN Security Council enshrined the deal in a resolution in July 2015.

What is the US role in the nuclear deal?

Calling it “the worst deal ever,” US President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, during his first term, and restored all US sanctions on Tehran. In response, Iran began moving away from its nuclear-related commitments under the accord.

Indirect talks between Tehran and the administration of Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, failed to make any progress.

The 2015 deal stated that Iran would treat any reinstatement of sanctions “as grounds to cease performing its commitments under this JCPOA in whole or in part.”

Trump in February reinstated a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran. He has said he was open to a deal but also threatened to use military force if Iran did not agree to end its nuclear programme.

What is Iran doing?

The UN nuclear watchdog – the International Atomic Energy Agency – has said that Iran is “dramatically” accelerating enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% weapons-grade level.

Western countries say there is no need to enrich uranium to such a high level for civilian use and that no other country has done so without producing nuclear bombs. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

What is snapback?

Under the 2015 deal, there is a process known as “snapback” that would reimpose UN sanctions on Iran.

If the parties cannot resolve accusations of “significant non-performance” by Iran, this process can be triggered at the 15-member United Nations Security Council.

Once initiated, the Security Council must vote within 30 days on a resolution to continue Iran’s sanctions relief, requiring nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the United States, Russia, China, Britain or France to pass.

If the resolution is not adopted, all UN sanctions on Iran would be reimposed unless the Security Council takes other action.

What has the US done before at the UN?

Even though Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal, the US said in August 2020 that it triggered the snapback process, arguing it could do so because the 2015 resolution still named it as a participant.

However, all the remaining parties to the deal – Iran, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China – told the Security Council they did not recognise the US move. Nearly all the council’s members were also opposed and snapback was not formally recognised.

The remaining participants all have the power to trigger the snapback process but in reality, only Germany, France and Britain are interested in doing so.

What is happening now?

When the 2015 UN resolution expires on 18 October, the opportunity to trigger the snapback ends. Trump has directed his UN ambassador to work with allies to reintroduce sanctions on Iran.

Britain, France and Germany have told the Security Council they are ready to pursue a snapback. They have pushed for a “comprehensive” report from the IAEA on Iran’s nuclear activities, which could also strengthen the case for sanctions.

First, accord participants must work through a dispute resolution mechanism outlined in the deal, which Britain, France and Germany triggered in January 2020. Russia disputes this.

In strategising about a snapback move at the Security Council, Britain, France and Germany are likely to consider that Russia holds the council presidency in September.

What would the sanctions be?

If there is a snapback, measures imposed by the Security Council on Iran in six resolutions from 2006 to 2010 would be restored.

These include:

• An arms embargo

• A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

• A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

• A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

• Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line cargoes for banned goods. — Reuters