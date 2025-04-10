BANGKOK, April 10 — All foreign visitors travelling to Thailand by air, land or sea must complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) online three days before arrival, starting May 1.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nikorndej Balankura, said the TDAC, an electronic arrival card, will replace the disembarkation card, also known as the TM6 card.

He said registration can be completed via the website tdac.immigration.go.th.

He explained that the TDAC system has been developed to facilitate the entry of foreign travellers by employing modern, smart travel technology that is both fast and secure.

“The measure aims to enhance convenience for travellers and ensure that the information provided is utilised to offer appropriate care and assistance to tourists and international visitors arriving in Thailand.

“This will support other critical purposes, such as public health monitoring. The TDAC can be completed up to three days prior to the date of arrival in Thailand, and the system requires information such as passport or travel document details, personal information, travel details, accommodation in Thailand, and health information,” he said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Previously, foreign visitors entering and leaving Thailand were required to fill out the TM6 card.

However, Thailand has suspended the requirement for foreign travellers arriving by air to complete the TM6 card since July 2022, while those entering via 16 land and sea checkpoints are exempt until April 30, 2025.

Nikorndej, who is also the director-general of the Department of Information, said the Royal Thai Government and the Immigration Bureau of Thailand would launch the TDAC.

He emphasised that once submitted, the TDAC can be downloaded or a confirmation email received, which can then be presented to immigration officials upon arrival in Thailand.

Nikorndej added that applications can also be edited, and group submissions are permitted.

He noted that exemptions to the TDAC requirement include individuals covered under Section 15 of the Immigration Act, such as diplomatic, consular, and international organisation officials, their spouses, dependants, and domestic staff, as well as foreign officials travelling on assignment in Thailand.

“As a practical measure, foreign nationals arriving in Thailand on May 1 can access the TDAC system from April 28 onwards,” he said.’ — Bernama