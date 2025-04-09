BEIJING, April 9 — Twenty people have died in a fire at a nursing home in northern China’s Hebei province, Beijing’s state news agency Xinhua said today.

The fire broke out around 9pm (1300 GMT/9pm Malaysian time) last night at the nursing home in Longhua County, roughly 180 kilometres north-east of the Chinese capital Beijing, Xinhua said.

As of 3am today, it added, twenty people were confirmed dead.

“Other elderly people in the nursing home have been transferred to nearby hospitals for further observation and treatment,” the state news agency said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, it said.

Deadly fires are relatively common in China due to lax building codes and an often slipshod approach to workplace safety.

In January, a fire at a vegetable market in Zhangjiakou city, north-west of Beijing, killed eight people and injured 15.

A month before that, nine people died in a fire at a construction site in eastern China’s Rongcheng city. — AFP