NEW YORK, April 9 — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday that Gaza had become “a killing field” because Israel has continued to block aid, an accusation an Israeli official quickly denied, saying there was “no shortage” of aid.

“More than an entire month has passed without a drop of aid into Gaza. No food. No fuel. No medicine. No commercial supplies. As aid has dried up, the floodgates of horror have re-opened,” Guterres said in remarks to journalists.

Pointing to the Geneva Conventions governing the treatment of people in war, Guterres emphasised the obligation of the “occupying power” to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to the population.

“None of that is happening today. No humanitarian supplies can enter Gaza,” Guterres said.

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Oren Marmorstein rejected the allegations, saying there was “no shortage of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”

Marmorstein further alleged that Hamas has used recent aid to Gaza to “rebuild its war machine.”

A UN staff member stands at Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses storing aid for Gaza, in the Egyptian border town of El-Arish April 8, 2025. — Benoit Tessier/Pool/AFP pic

Guterres also referenced recent Israeli proposals over controlling aid into Gaza, which a UN source told AFP included monitoring calories to prevent misuse by Hamas.

“The Israeli authorities newly proposed ‘authorisation mechanisms’ for aid delivery risk further controlling and callously limiting aid down to the last calorie and grain of flour,” he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.

“Let me be clear — we will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles — humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality,” Guterres said, demanding guarantees for the unhindered entry of aid to the coastal territory.

Guterres also raised the alarm about the situation in the West Bank.

“The current path is a dead end — totally intolerable in the eyes of international law and history,” he said.

“And the risk of the occupied West Bank transforming into another Gaza makes it even worse.

“It is time to end the dehumanisation, protect civilians, release the hostages, ensure lifesaving aid, and renew the ceasefire.” — AFP