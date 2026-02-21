WASHINGTON, Feb 21 — The US Supreme Court is deciding a series of important cases during its current term involving issues such as presidential powers, tariffs, birthright citizenship, guns, race, transgender athletes, campaign finance law, voting rights, LGBT “conversion therapy,” religious rights and capital punishment.

Here is a look at some of the cases being argued during the term, which began in October and runs through the end of June. The court also separately has acted on an emergency basis in a number of cases involving challenges to President Donald Trump’s policies.

Trump’s tariffs

The justices on February 20 struck down Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies in a ruling with major implications for the global economy. The 6-3 ruling upheld a lower court’s decision that Trump’s use of this 1977 law exceeded his authority.

The justices ruled that the law at issue — the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA — did not grant Trump the power he claimed to impose tariffs. The US Constitution grants Congress, not the president, the authority to issue taxes and tariffs.

Tariffs have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused global economic uncertainty.

Trump’s firing of Fed official

The justices signalled scepticism toward Trump’s bid to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook in a case that could imperil the central bank’s independence.

During January 21 arguments, the justices indicated they were unlikely to grant Trump’s request to lift a judge’s decision barring him from immediately firing Cook while her legal challenge plays out.

In creating the Fed, Congress passed a law called the Federal Reserve Act that included provisions meant to insulate the central bank from political interference, requiring governors to be removed by a president only “for cause,” though the law does not define the term nor establish procedures for removal.

Trump cited unproven mortgage fraud allegations — which Cook has denied — as justification for the firing. Cook, who remains in the post for the time being, called the allegations a pretext to fire her over monetary policy differences as Trump presses the Fed to cut interest rates.

A ruling is expected by the end of June.

— AFP pic

Birthright citizenship

The court will hear arguments on April 1 over the legality of Trump’s directive to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States, a contentious part of his efforts to curb immigration and a step that would alter how a 19th century constitutional provision has long been understood.

A lower court blocked Trump’s executive order that told US agencies not to recognise the citizenship of children born in the US if neither parent is an American citizen or legal permanent resident, also called a “green card” holder.

That court ruled that Trump’s policy violated the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and a federal law codifying birthright citizenship rights in a class-action lawsuit by parents and children whose citizenship is threatened by the directive.

Louisiana electoral districts

The court’s conservative justices signalled their willingness to undercut another key section of the Voting Rights Act, the landmark 1965 law enacted by Congress to prevent racial discrimination in voting, during arguments on October 15 in a major case involving Louisiana electoral districts.

The case focuses upon the law’s Section 2, which bars voting maps that would result in diluting the clout of minorities, even without direct proof of racist intent. A lower court found that a Louisiana electoral map laying out the state’s six US House of Representatives districts — with two Black-majority districts, up from one previously — violated the Constitution’s promise of equal protection. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Federal Trade Commission firing

The court’s conservative justices signalled they will uphold the legality of Trump’s firing of a Federal Trade Commission member and give a historic boost to presidential power while also imperilling a 90-year-old legal precedent.

The court heard arguments on December 8 in the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court’s decision that the Republican president exceeded his authority when he moved to dismiss Democratic FTC member Rebecca Slaughter in March before her term was set to expire.

The conservative justices appeared sympathetic to the Trump administration’s arguments that tenure protections given by Congress to the heads of independent agencies unlawfully encroached on presidential power under the US Constitution.

The court let Trump remove Slaughter while the case played out. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Transgender sports participation

The conservative justices appeared ready to uphold state laws banning transgender athletes from female sports teams amid escalating efforts nationwide to restrict the rights of transgender people.

The court on January 13 heard arguments in appeals by Idaho and West Virginia of decisions by lower courts siding with transgender students who challenged the bans in the two states as violating the US Constitution and a federal anti-discrimination law.

Twenty-five other states have similar laws on the books.

The conservative justices raised concerns about imposing a uniform rule on the entire country amid sharp disagreement and uncertainty over whether medications like puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones eliminate male physiological advantages in sports.

A ruling is expected by the end of June.

— AFP pic

LGBT ‘conversion therapy’

The court’s conservatives during arguments on October 7 appeared ready to side with a challenge on free speech grounds to a Colorado law banning psychotherapists from conducting “conversion therapy” that aims to change a minor’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

A Christian licensed counsellor challenged the law under the US Constitution’s First Amendment protections against government abridgment of free speech. Colorado said it is regulating professional conduct, not speech, and has the legal authority to forbid a healthcare practice it considers unsafe and ineffective.

A lower court upheld the law. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Hawaii gun law

The conservative justices signalled scepticism ⁠toward a Hawaii law that restricts the carrying of handguns on private property open to the public — as most businesses are — without the owner’s permission, appearing ready to expand gun rights again.

The court heard arguments on January 20 in an appeal ⁠by challengers to the law — backed by the Trump administration — of a judicial ruling that Hawaii’s Democratic-backed measure likely complies with the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

Hawaii’s law requires a property owner’s “express authorisation” to bring a handgun onto private property open to the public. Four other US states have similar laws. ⁠A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Drug users and guns

The justices will hear arguments on March 2 ⁠in the Trump administration’s bid in a case involving a dual American-Pakistani citizen in Texas to defend a federal law ⁠that bars users of illegal drugs from owning guns.

This law was one of the statutes under which former President Joe Biden’s son Hunter was charged in 2023.

The justices took up the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that found the gun restriction largely ran afoul of the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

The prohibition on gun possession by users of illegal drugs was part of the landmark Gun Control Act of 1968.

Campaign finance

The court heard arguments on December 9 in a Republican-led bid to strike down federal limits on spending by political parties in coordination with candidates in a case involving Vice President JD Vance.

Some of the conservative justices appeared sympathetic toward the challenge, with the court’s three liberal members seeming inclined to preserve the spending limits.

The dispute centres on whether federal limits on coordinated campaign spending violate the US Constitution’s First Amendment protection against government abridgment of freedom of speech.

Vance and other Republican challengers appealed a lower court’s ruling that upheld restrictions on the amount of ⁠money parties can spend on campaigns with input from candidates they support, a type of political spending called coordinated party expenditures. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Mail-in ballots

The court will hear arguments on March 23 as Mississippi defends a state law challenged by Republicans that allows a five-day grace period for mail-in ballots received after Election Day to be counted, a case that could lead to stricter voting rules around the United States.

A lower court deemed illegal the state law that permits mail-in ballots sent by certain voters to be counted if they were postmarked on or before Election Day but received up to five business days after a federal election.

US asylum processing

The court will hear arguments on March 24 as the Trump administration defends the US government’s authority to limit the processing of asylum claims at ports of entry along the US-Mexico border.

The administration appealed a lower court’s determination that the “metering” policy, under which US immigration officials could stop asylum seekers at the border and decline to process their claims, violated federal law.

The policy was rescinded by former President Joe Biden, but Trump’s administration has indicated it would consider resuming it.

Human rights abuses abroad

The court took up an appeal by Cisco Systems in which the tech company and Trump’s administration are asking the justices to limit the reach of a federal law that has been used to hold corporations liable for human rights abuses committed abroad.

Cisco appealed a 2023 ruling that breathed new life into a 2011 lawsuit that accused the California-based company of knowingly developing technology that allowed China’s government to surveil and persecute members of the Falun Gong spiritual movement.

The lawsuit was premised on the Alien Tort Statute, a 1789 law that had been dormant for nearly two centuries before lawyers began using it in the 1980s to bring international human rights cases in US courts. No date has been set for arguments in the case.

Crisis pregnancy centres

The court appears poised ⁠to side with the operator of Christian faith-based anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy centres” in New Jersey in a dispute stemming from the state attorney general’s investigation into whether these facilities engage in deceptive practices.

During December 2 arguments, a majority of the justices seemed inclined to revive a federal lawsuit brought by First Choice Women’s Resource Centres challenging Democratic Attorney General Matthew Platkin’s 2023 subpoena seeking information on the organisation’s donors and doctors.

The First Choice facilities seek to steer women away from having abortions. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Rastafarian inmate

The conservative justices appeared inclined to reject a Rastafarian man’s bid to sue state prison officials in Louisiana after guards shaved him bald in violation of his religious beliefs.

The case, argued before the court on November 10, was brought under a federal law protecting incarcerated people ⁠from religious discrimination.

Plaintiff Damon Landor, whose religion requires him to let his hair grow, appealed a lower court’s decision to throw out his lawsuit because it found the statute at issue did not allow him to sue individual officials for monetary damages.

A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Death row inmate

The court heard arguments on December 10 in a bid by Alabama officials to pursue the execution of an inmate convicted of a 1997 murder after a lower court found him ⁠to be intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for the death penalty.

The Republican-led ⁠state appealed the lower court’s determination that Joseph Clifton Smith is intellectually disabled based on intelligence quotient, or IQ, test scores and expert testimony.

A 2002 Supreme Court precedent held that executing an intellectually disabled person violates the US Constitution’s Eighth Amendment prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected by the end of June.

— AFP pic

Weedkiller cancer claims

The court will hear Bayer’s bid to sharply limit lawsuits claiming that the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company’s Roundup weedkiller causes cancer and potentially avert billions of dollars in damages.

Bayer has appealed a lower court’s ruling in a case brought by a man who said he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after years of exposure to Roundup. The lower court rejected Bayer’s argument that US law governing pesticides bars lawsuits making claims over pesticides under state laws.

No date has been set for arguments in the case.

FCC fines on wireless carriers

The justices will hear a dispute involving fines imposed by the Federal Communications Commission on major US wireless carriers for sharing customer location data without consent in the latest case to reach the justices challenging the powers of a US regulatory agency.

The legal fight concerns whether the FCC’s pursuit of tens of millions of dollars in penalties against carriers such as Verizon Communications and AT&T — before the accused companies had their day in court — exceeded the federal agency’s authority under the US Constitution. No date has been set for arguments in the case.

Cox copyright dispute

The court heard arguments on December 1 in a bid by Cox Communications to avoid financial liability in a major music copyright lawsuit by record labels that accused the internet service provider of enabling its customers to pirate thousands of songs.

The justices appeared sceptical of Cox’s assertion that its mere awareness of user piracy could not justify holding it liable for copyright infringement. A lower court ordered a new trial to determine how much Cox owes Sony Music, Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and other labels for contributory copyright infringement.

Cox, the largest unit of privately owned Cox Enterprises, said the retrial could lead to a verdict against it of as much as US$1.5 billion. A ruling is expected by the end of June. — Reuters