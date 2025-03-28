NEW YORK, March 28 — US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has a tattoo that appears to read “infidel” or “non-believer” in Arabic, according to photos recently posted on his social media account.

According to The Guardian, images shared on X on Tuesday show what seems to be the word “kafir,” an Arabic term used within Islam to describe an unbeliever, a tattoo Hegseth also had in a July 2024 Instagram post.

“This isn’t just a personal choice; it’s a clear symbol of Islamophobia from the man overseeing US wars,” said Nerdeen Kiswani, a pro-Palestinian activist in New York.

Critics argue that such a tattoo is inappropriate for a high-ranking military official, especially as the US military includes an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 Muslim service members.

Kiswani added that the term “kafir” has been weaponised by far-right Islamophobes to mock and vilify Muslims, raising concerns about its implications for policy decisions.

Joe Biggs, a former leader of the far-right Proud Boys, also has a similar tattoo, further fueling debate over its significance.

Nihad Awad, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), told Newsweek that the tattoo reflects “anti-Muslim hostility and personal insecurity.”

Hegseth has previously drawn controversy for a tattoo on his right biceps reading “Deus Vult,” a phrase historically associated with the Crusades and popular among far-right groups.