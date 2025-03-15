MANILA, March 15 — As former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte stated his name for the International Criminal Court yesterday, a murmur of disdain crept through a cramped room in a Manila church.

Eight women sat watching a video stream of the proceedings, some clutching photos of a husband or son lost to the brutal drug crackdown that was the signature policy of Duterte’s presidency.

The 79-year-old, who was allowed to appear remotely, stands accused of crimes against humanity for the years-long campaign, which rights groups say killed thousands of mostly poor men.

The widows and mothers who gathered thousands of miles away were told beforehand their former president would be required to say little beyond his name.

But Duterte’s name was enough to “cause us fear and disdain”, said Normita Lopez, 60, who could later be heard weeping in the audience.

Philippine police shot her son five times for “fighting back”, a phrase used to justify the killings of alleged drug suspects.

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is seen on a screen in the courtroom during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charge of crimes against humanity over his deadly crackdown on narcotics, in The Hague March 14, 2025. — Peter Dejong/Pool/AFP pic

The decision to let Duterte appear via video link from his detention centre after his long flight from Manila drew derision from some in the small audience.

“He doesn’t look tired to me,” one woman shouted at the screen.

Boos and jeers accompanied lawyer Salvador Medialdea’s claim his client’s transfer to The Hague was a “simple kidnapping”.

Sheerah Escudero, whose brother Ephraim was abducted and later found dead during the crackdown, said the fact Duterte was receiving a trial only underscored the injustice.

“Us, my brother, did we ever get to experience that human right?” she asked following the screening.

Family members of the victims of former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war, hold placards while watching a live stream of Duterte's first appearance at the International Criminal Court (ICC) since his arrest on March 11, during a live viewing at a church building in Manila March 14, 2025. — AFP pic

Jane Lee, whose husband was killed in the drug war, said she was barely able to contain her rage at the sight of the former president’s face.

“When I saw him, I was so angry I could barely control myself,” the 42-year-old said, recalling how she had once watched him laugh at the mention of victims during a Senate hearing.

As the stream of the ICC session came to an end, a loud sigh erupted as the judge explained the next hearing would not be held for six months.

But Lee told attendees the group would use that window to continue their fight.

“We hope that he won’t come back to the Philippines, so that somehow we can have a taste of peace,” she said. — AFP