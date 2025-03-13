WASHINGTON, March 13 — Since returning to the White House, US President Donald Trump has focused much anger on political rivals, former allies, government officials, and even investigators who looked into his affairs—all of whom he now considers “the enemy from within.”

From ex-president Joe Biden downwards, Trump has acted against scores of officials by having them sacked, their security guards taken away or access to intelligence briefings blocked.

Legal firms have had government contracts cancelled and their employees barred from entering federal buildings.

Trump frequently used the “enemy from within” phrase during his election campaign last year. He said some opponents were “evil” and “sick” and hinted that he would order action if he won.

Here are some of his targets:

Top officials lose security protection

Soon after taking office, Trump ordered that Biden lose his access to daily intelligence briefings, declaring “JOE YOU’RE FIRED” on his social media platform.

Others including Biden’s secretary of state Antony Blinken have lost the security detail that traditionally goes to former senior officials.

Among those losing their security protection was the former head of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley, the top officer during Trump’s first term but who the president later accused of “treason.” Milley reportedly faces threats from Iran.

Milley has been quoted by journalist Bob Woodward as calling Trump “fascist to the core.”

Top health official Anthony Fauci, who had faced death threats after leading the US campaign against Covid-19, has also lost his security detail, along with Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state during Trump’s first term, and John Bolton, his former national security advisor.

Pompeo, who briefly considered seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and Bolton, a top Trump critic, are both also reportedly a target of Iranian threats.

The White House said all were “wealthy enough” to pay for their own private security.

FBI agents sacked

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and Justice Department prosecutors who carried out probes into Trump and the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol by his supporters have also been targeted.

Dozens have been sacked, demoted or reassigned.

By the end of January, the Justice Department had announced the departure of more than a dozen officials who worked with Jack Smith, the special counsel who filed federal criminal cases against Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results and mishandling classified documents.

Both cases were dropped after Trump’s election win.

The Justice Department said it “does not trust these officials to assist in faithfully implementing the president’s agenda” and the move was “consistent with the mission of ending the weaponization of government.”

The FBI is gathering information about agents involved in the sweeping investigation of the Capitol riot—preparation for what is reported to be a vast purge.

Legal firms sanctioned

Trump signed an executive order on March 6 penalizing law firm Perkins Coie, which advised his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election campaign.

It hired a research agency that produced a dossier alleging Trump colluded with Russia during the campaign.

“The dishonest and dangerous activity of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP... has affected this country for decades,” Trump’s executive order said.

The White House ended security clearance for Perkins Coie staff—cutting their access to sensitive information and government buildings—and ordered that all government contracts with the firm be cancelled.

Perkins Coie filed suit in Washington this week calling Trump’s move “an affront to the Constitution” and a bid to “bully” those who oppose his views.

Trump ordered similar action against Covington And Burling, a law firm that did pro bono work for Smith, the former special counsel.

Trump has singled out other “enemies” in the US legal community.

He said in November 2023 that New York state Attorney General Letitia James should face legal action for approving the fraud case against him, which led to the Republican being fined more than $300 million and being barred from running a business in New York City for three years.

James’s security clearance has also been cancelled. — AFP



