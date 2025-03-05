OTTAWA, March 5 — Canada yesterday retaliated against US President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, arguing the American levies posed an existential threat that required an immediate response.

The initial Canadian moves include a package of counter-tariffs set to be rolled out in two phases targeting specific American products, as well as various measures announced by the country’s provincial governments.

Here are the key parts of Canada’s retaliation.

Retaliatory tariffs

Trump imposed 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports except energy products, which were hit with a 10 percent levy.

Canada responded with a 25 percent tariff on CAN$30 billion ($20.8 billion) in goods imported from the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said tariffs on an additional CAN$125 billion of US goods will come into force in 21 days.

The outgoing Canadian premier said the federal retaliatory tariffs will remain in place until the US levies are withdrawn.

Goods targeted

Ottawa has released a list with dozens of targeted US products.

They include meat, poultry, dairy and produce along with various other food products.

Household appliances, clothing and cosmetics are also on the list.

The federal government has explained it is initially targeting products for which Canadian consumers can choose local alternatives, while avoiding products that directly impact Canadian industry.

Provincial measures

Canadian provinces have separately announced their own retaliatory measures, including several that are banning the sale of US alcohol products.

“This is an enormous hit to American producers,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in announcing the measures imposed by Canada’s largest province.

Ontario’s provincial stores sell nearly one billion Canadian dollars ($688 million) worth of US alcohol products each year, Ford said.

Quebec and Manitoba have announced similar measures, while British Columbia said its liquor distributor would “stop buying American liquor from ‘red states’,” those that voted for Trump’s Republican Party.

Ford also announced a 25 percent surcharge on electricity that Ontario sends to 1.5 million American homes in several states.

He also threatened to cut off electricity supply if Trump’s tariffs are not withdrawn, and scrapped a CAN$100 million deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Support for those impacted

Trudeau sought to reassure Canadians that the federal government would back those whose livelihoods suffer during the trade war.

“We will use every tool at our disposal so Canadian workers and businesses can weather this storm, from expanding (employment) benefits and making them more flexible to providing direct supports to businesses,” Trudeau said.

“No matter how long this lasts, no matter what the cost, the federal government and other orders of government will be there for you,” he added. — AFP