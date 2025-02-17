BANGKOK, Feb 17 — A large LED screen collapsed during a cultural event in Yasothon province on Saturday, injuring Deputy Minister of the Interior Sabida Thaiseth and two Members of Parliament (MPs), one of whom suffered a dislocated cervical spine.

The incident occurred at 2.48pm on February 15 during the unveiling of the “King of the Quail” statue, a symbol of Leng Nok Tha, at the sports field of the government centre in Leng Nok Tha district, according to a report published in The Nation yesterday.

The dignitaries were seated, watching a traditional dance performance by over 3,000 dancers when the screen fell.

Sabida sustained abrasions and other injuries but continued to engage with the public, posing for photos.

She was later taken to Somdet Phra Yupparat Leng Nok Tha Hospital for medical evaluation, where no serious injuries were found.

She remained at the event until its conclusion.

Two MPs were also injured in the incident.

Thanaphat Srichana, an MP from Yasothon representing the Bhumjaithai Party, was taken to the same hospital where a medical examination confirmed a dislocated cervical spine.

He was later transferred to Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province for further treatment.

Sutthichai Jaroonnetr, a Bhumjaithai MP from Ubon Ratchathani, sustained minor injuries and is receiving care at a private hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a strong whirlwind caused the large LED screen to topple, injuring those seated in the front row.