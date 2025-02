MUNICH, Feb 15 — France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot today defended European policies following a withering attack by US Vice President JD Vance the day before regarding immigration, populist parties and free speech.

“Freedom of expression is guaranteed in Europe,” Barrot said on X, after Vance alleged it was “in retreat”. “Nobody is obliged to adopt our model, but nobody can impose theirs on us,” the French minister added. — AFP