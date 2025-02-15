BANGKOK, Feb 15 — Colonel Saw Chit Thu, leader of Myanmar’s Karen Border Guard Force (BGF), has promised to collaborate with Thailand in efforts to dismantle call-centre scam operations near the Thai-Myanmar border, despite allegations linking him to human trafficking rings.

Saw said the BGF will work to arrest scammers and human traffickers operating in Myanmar’s territories under its control, while also facilitating the repatriation of victims to their home countries, The Bangkok Post reported today.

“We would like the Thai government to give us advice and assistance when necessary,” Saw was quoted as saying, marking the beginning of the joint operation starting today.

As part of this cooperation, the BGF will assist in transporting foreign trafficking victims from Myawaddy to Thailand’s Mae Sot district via the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge.

The Bangkok Post also cited an unnamed source at the border who confirmed that more than 8,000 people, mostly Chinese nationals, would be deported for their involvement in call-centre scams.

Thatchai Pitaneelaboot, director of Thailand’s Anti-Human Trafficking Centre, reportedly said that China had provided Thailand with a list of over 3,700 Chinese suspects tied to these criminal activities.

While Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai expressed gratitude for Saw’s cooperation in combating crime, Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong asserted that Thailand is seeking arrest warrants for Saw and two other BGF leaders over their alleged involvement in human trafficking.

Despite these allegations, Saw has insisted that his group has actively worked to combat human trafficking, claiming to have helped rescue many victims.

In 2023, the rights group Justice for Myanmar exposed the BGF’s involvement in illegal activities, including scams, in Myawaddy.

Additionally, both the UK and EU imposed sanctions on Saw in December 2023 due to allegations of human trafficking, forced labor, and other human rights violations.

Recently, the BGF raided several locations in Shwe Kokko, suspected of being linked to scammers and traffickers, including hotels and restaurants.



