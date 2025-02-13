WASHINGTON, Feb 13 — The White House on Wednesday accused US judges of “abusing their power” to block President Donald Trump’s executive actions, which have been challenged in dozens of court cases.

“The real constitutional crisis is taking place within our judicial branch, where district court judges in liberal districts across the country are abusing their power to unilaterally block President Trump’s basic executive authority,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The decisions have come from judges nominated by both Republican and Democratic presidents, including Trump himself during his first term.

But Leavitt accused the judges of “acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law.”

She asserted that “77 million Americans voted to elect this president, and each injunction is an abuse of the rule of law and an attempt to thwart the will of the people.”

In his first three weeks in office, Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders aimed at slashing federal spending, appointing Elon Musk – the world’s richest person – to lead efforts that critics have widely denounced as unconstitutional.

His plans, which have effectively shuttered some federal agencies and sent thousands of staff home, have sparked legal battles across the country.

Multiple lawsuits seek to halt what opponents characterize as an illegal power grab. — AFP