KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — The government is reviewing and enhancing existing legislation, particularly the Penal Code, to address the threat of foreign interference more specifically and effectively, said National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Raja Nurshirwan Zainal Abidin.

He said the proactive measure is necessary as elements of interference by external entities are not comprehensively addressed under the country’s current legal framework.

He said as a nation governed by the rule of law, the absence of specific legal provisions makes it difficult for security and enforcement agencies to curb such subversive elements decisively.

“If we do not have the law, it is indeed very difficult or even impossible to take action. That is why we need a strong legal foundation.

“With such legislation in place, we can undertake evidentiary and legal action in a more effective manner,” he said during the programme “Bicara Naratif: Dimensi Baharu Keselamatan Negara”, broadcast live on RTM last night.

Commenting on the challenges of curbing foreign influence in today’s era of digital openness, Raja Nurshirwan said in security and intelligence management, the ‘impact’ of an action is far more important than the ‘intent’ of any party.

As such, he said any matter containing elements of suspicion or with the potential to become a Trojan horse to national security must be thoroughly investigated.

“If we do not investigate, it means we are not carrying out our responsibilities properly. From a security management perspective, it is conducted professionally and proactively,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raja Nurshirwan also assured that Malaysia’s intelligence and security agencies remain politically neutral and consistently present facts and the truth to the government of the day without being influenced by any partisan sentiments. — Bernama