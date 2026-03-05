KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — In conjunction with the celebration of International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, 2026, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called for stronger policy alignment to accelerate women’s advancement in Malaysia’s workforce.

It also urged sustained employer commitment to position women’s participation as a strategic driver of national competitiveness and inclusive, sustainable economic growth.

Aligned with this year’s global IWD theme, “Give To Gain,” MEF stressed that investing in women’s economic participation is not merely a social imperative, but a national productivity strategy to sustain Malaysia’s long-term growth in a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy.

“Women remain underrepresented in corporate leadership. Current estimates indicate that women hold approximately 29 per cent of board positions among the top 100 public listed companies, while participation in senior management roles across industries remains below 40 per cent.

“Career interruptions due to caregiving responsibilities further contribute to skills attrition, reduced workforce continuity and long-term earnings disparities,” it said in a statement yesterday.

MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said that women’s economic empowerment must be treated as a core component of Malaysia’s national competitiveness strategy rather than a peripheral social objective.

“Expanding women’s participation across the workforce and leadership pipeline is essential to sustaining growth in a dynamic global economy. From an employer's perspective, the business case for gender-inclusive policies is compelling.

“Organisations with higher female representation in leadership consistently demonstrate stronger financial performance, improved governance standards and more effective risk management outcomes,” he said.

Syed Hussain urged employers to adopt evidence-based workplace practices to support women’s continued participation and advancement, including structured return-to-work programmes following career breaks, and leadership mentoring and succession planning frameworks.

He also called for flexible work arrangements and family-friendly workplace policies, workplace health and mental wellness initiatives, alongside pay transparency and equal opportunity promotion systems.

The federation also called on employers to strengthen gender-responsive policies, leadership pathways, flexible work arrangements and inclusive talent management systems.

It also urged policymakers to ensure regulatory clarity, incentive alignment and capacity-building support to enable businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, to implement inclusive workplace strategies effectively.

Industry leaders are also encouraged to champion measurable targets and transparent reporting to reinforce accountability, added MEF. — Bernama