KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — All personnel of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-13 contingent currently deployed on a peacekeeping mission under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern part of that country have been confirmed safe.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said that although the security situation in the battalion’s area of responsibility has shown an increase in military activity, situations remain under control at present, and there is no immediate need for evacuation.

He said current reports indicate that Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) troops have moved into several areas in Lebanon, in addition to air and artillery strikes recorded near MALBATT’s sector of responsibility.

“In this regard, force protection measures have been enhanced in line with the current threat level, to ensure the safety of all officers and personnel.

“MALBATT 850-13 is currently at the highest level of readiness, and prepared to activate contingency plans, including emergency evacuation, should the situation become more critical,” he said, in a statement, yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled said the Ministry of Defence, through the Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ), is closely monitoring developments on the ground, in cooperation with UNIFIL and relevant agencies in Lebanon.

He also stressed that the safety of every Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel serving overseas remains the government’s highest priority.

The presence of MALBATT in southern Lebanon is part of Malaysia’s commitment to maintaining global peace under the mandate of the UN, alongside personnel from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF).

The situation along the Lebanon-Israel border has reportedly escalated in recent weeks, following ongoing tensions between the IDF and the Hezbollah group, raising concerns within the international community over the safety of UN peacekeepers in the region. — Bernama