WASHINGTON, Feb 12 — US President Donald Trump’s effort to reshape American life and government through executive orders has suffered setbacks in federal courts, where judges have paused several of his marquee policy rollouts while they consider legal challenges.

Here are the latest developments in some of the biggest cases.

Ending birthright citizenship

Three federal judges have separately issued orders blocking Trump’s plan to curtail automatic birthright citizenship in response to lawsuits from state attorneys general and immigrant rights groups, finding the policy change could conflict with a clause of the US Constitution stating that anyone born in the US is a citizen.

One of the judges, John Coughenour of Seattle, said the order was “blatantly unconstitutional.” US District Judge Deborah Boardman of Maryland said automatic birthright citizenship is the “law and tradition of our country” and will remain so while the case plays out.

The Trump administration is appealing Coughenour’s order.

Federal funding freeze

Trump’s broad freeze on federal loans, grants and other financial assistance has for now been lifted by a federal judge in Rhode Island at the request of Democratic state attorneys general, who said in a lawsuit that the directive would jeopardize critical government services.

US District Judge John McConnell, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, said in an order that Congress had not granted the president “limitless power to broadly and indefinitely pause all funds that it has expressly directed to specific recipients and purposes.”

McConnell found on February 10 that the Trump administration had appeared to violate the order by continuing to withhold money and directed the government to restore the funds immediately.

The Trump administration has said it paused the funds pending a review to ensure they align with the president’s agenda.

The Trump administration’s sharp cuts to federal grants for universities, medical centers and research institutions through the National Institutes of Health were temporarily blocked by a Massachusetts federal judge on February 10.

Another Massachusetts federal judge on the same day extended an order blocking the Trump administration’s plan to offer federal employees buyouts in exchange for quitting their jobs, an initial victory for labor unions that sued to stop the plan. ELON MUSK’S GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY PUSH

The US Treasury Department has agreed to stop the government efficiency task force headed by billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk from accessing Treasury’s payment systems. This followed a lawsuit by federal employee unions and retirees, who said the arrangement violated privacy laws.

Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, says it is seeking access to computer systems at federal agencies to ferret out what it deems fraudulent and wasteful spending.

The plaintiffs in the Treasury case have said they intend to add the US Department of Health and Human Services, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Department of

Education to the lawsuit to prevent them from sharing information with DOGE.

In a win for the Trump administration, a federal judge on February 8 declined to immediately block the US Department of Labor from sharing information with DOGE in a lawsuit brought by federal employee unions, finding they had not demonstrated how they would be harmed by such an arrangement.

US agency for International development

On February 7, a Washington D.C. federal judge paused a plan to dismantle the US Agency for International Development, allowing roughly 2,700 agency workers placed on leave by the Trump administration to return to work.

US District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington, who was nominated by Trump during his first term, partially granted a request from the largest US government workers’ union and an association of foreign service workers who sued to stop the administration’s efforts to close the agency.

Nichols’ order lasts until February 14, but he will consider the plaintiffs’ request for a longer-term pause at a hearing on February 12. TRANSGENDER RIGHTS

The Trump administration was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in Washington D.C. from enforcing an executive order transferring transgender female inmates to men’s facilities and ceasing funding for their gender-affirming care.

The court found the policy likely violated equal protection rights under the US Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed by three transgender inmates who said transferring them to a men’s prison would expose them to “extremely high risk of harassment, abuse, violence, and sexual assault.”

A Massachusetts federal judge overseeing a similar lawsuit blocked prison officials from transferring a transgender woman and denying her access to gender-affirming care while her case plays out. — Reuters