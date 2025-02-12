WASHINGTON, Feb 12 — The US Supreme Court’s current term includes cases involving guns, gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, online pornography, religious rights, TikTok, preventive healthcare, Planned Parenthood funding, job discrimination, federal regulatory powers on nuclear waste storage and vape products, voting rights and more.

Here is a look at some of the cases already decided and still to be decided by the justices.

Transgender rights

The court’s conservative justices indicated their willingness to uphold a Republican-backed ban in Tennessee on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors during arguments on Dec 4 in a major case that could affect various other state laws targeting transgender people.

Joe Biden’s administration appealed a lower court’s decision upholding Tennessee’s ban on medical treatments including hormones and surgeries for minors experiencing gender dysphoria.

That refers to the significant distress that can result from incongruity between a person’s gender identity and the sex they were assigned at birth. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Ghost guns

The court on Oct 8 heard arguments over the legality of a 2022 federal regulation devised by the Biden administration to crack down on “ghost guns,” largely untraceable firearms whose use has proliferated in crimes.

A lower court found that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its authority in issuing the rule targeting parts and kits for ghost guns, which can be assembled at home in minutes.

The justices during the arguments signaled a willingness to uphold the regulation. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Mexico guns lawsuit

A bid by US gun maker Smith & Wesson and firearms wholesaler Interstate Arms to throw out Mexico’s lawsuit accusing them of aiding the illegal trafficking of firearms to Mexican drug cartels will go before the justices.

They appealed a lower court’s refusal to dismiss Mexico’s suit under a 2005 US law that broadly shields gun companies from liability for crimes committed with their products.

The suit accused gun companies of knowingly maintaining a distribution system that leads to guns being trafficked to cartels in Mexico. Arguments are scheduled for March 4.

US TikTok ban

The justices on Jan 17 upheld a law banning TikTok in the United States on national security grounds if its Chinese parent company ByteDance did not sell the short-video app by a deadline set by Congress.

The justices ruled 9-0 that the law, passed by Congress last year and signed by Democratic President Joe Biden, did not violate the US Constitution’s First Amendment protection against government abridgment of free speech.

The justices affirmed a lower court’s decision that had upheld the measure.

Online pornography

The justices on Jan 15 heard arguments over whether a Texas law that requires pornographic websites to verify the age of users in an effort to restrict access to minors violates First Amendment protections against government infringement of speech.

The justices expressed worries over the availability of online pornography but also voiced concern over burdens imposed on adults to view constitutionally protected material.

A trade group for the adult entertainment industry appealed a lower court’s decision upholding the Republican-led state’s age-verification mandate. A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Workplace discrimination

The issue of workplace discrimination comes before the justices in a case involving whether it should be more difficult for workers from “majority backgrounds,” such as white or heterosexual people, to prove job bias claims in lawsuits.

They will hear an appeal by a heterosexual woman seeking to revive her lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Youth Services in which she said she lost her job to a gay man and was passed over for a promotion in favor of a gay woman in violation of federal civil rights law.

Arguments are scheduled for Feb 26.

Religious charter school

A bid led by two Catholic dioceses to establish in Oklahoma the nation’s first taxpayer-funded religious charter school will go before the court in a case testing the separation of church and state.

A lower court blocked the establishment of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, ruling that its funding arrangement violated the US Constitution’s First Amendment limits on government endorsement of religion.

No date has been set for arguments.

Religious tax exemption

A bid by an arm of a Catholic diocese in Wisconsin for a religious exemption from the state’s unemployment insurance tax heads to the court in a case with potential implications for constitutional religious rights.

The Catholic Charities Bureau, the social ministry arm of the Catholic diocese in the city of Superior, appealed a lower court’s decision rejecting its exemption bid.

A Supreme Court ruling in favor of the bureau could require Wisconsin and states with similar tax programs to broaden their exemptions in order to comply the US Constitution’s First Amendment religious protections.

Arguments are scheduled for March 31.

LGBT

The court agreed to consider a bid by religious parents to keep their children out of classes in a Maryland public school district when LGBT storybooks are read.

It is another case involving the intersection between religion and LGBT rights.

Parents with children in Montgomery County Public Schools appealed after lower courts denied a request by the plaintiffs for a preliminary injunction ordering the district to allow the children to opt out when these books are read. No date has been set for arguments.

Obama care

The court will decide the legality of a key component of the Affordable Care Act that effectively gives a task force established under the healthcare law known as Obamacare the ability to require that insurers cover preventive medical care services at no cost to patients.

The justices took up an appeal by the Biden administration of a lower court’s ruling that sided with a group of Christian businesses who objected to their employee health plans covering HIV-preventing medication and had argued that the task force’s structure violated the US Constitution.

No date has been set for arguments.

Planned Parenthood funding

The court will consider South Carolina’s bid to cut off public funding to Planned Parenthood in a case that could bolster efforts by conservative-leaning US states to deprive the reproductive healthcare and abortion provider of government money.

A lower court barred the Republican-governed state from terminating funding to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, the organization’s regional affiliate, under the Medicaid health insurance program. Arguments are scheduled for April 2.

Nuclear waste storage

The court is set to consider whether the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has the authority to license nuclear waste storage facilities following a judicial ruling that upended decades of practice by declaring it does not.

The Biden administration and a company that was awarded a license by the NRC to build a waste storage facility in Texas appealed the lower court’s ruling.

The license was challenged by the states of Texas and New Mexico, as well as oil industry interests.

The case is another one testing the power of US regulatory agencies.

Arguments are scheduled for March 5.

Vape

The court heard arguments on Dec 2 in the US Food and Drug Administration’s defense of its refusal to let two e-cigarette companies sell flavored vape products that regulators consider a health risk to youths.

A lower court decided that the FDA had failed to follow proper legal procedures under federal law when it rejected the applications to sell these nicotine-containing products.

A ruling is expected by the end of June.

Tailpipe emissions

A bid by fuel producers to challenge California’s standards for vehicle emissions and electric cars under a federal air pollution law goes before the justices in a major case testing the Democratic-governed state’s power to fight greenhouse gases.

Valero Energy and fuel industry groups appealed a lower court’s rejection of their challenge to a decision by Biden’s administration to allow California to set its own regulations. No date has been set for arguments.

Telecommunications services fund

A dispute over the legality of a congressionally authorized fund operated by the Federal Communications Commission to expand access to telecommunications services is going before the justices.

Challengers including the conservative group Consumers’ Research accused Congress of unlawfully delegating its authority to an independent federal agency.

The FCC and a coalition of interest groups and telecommunications firms appealed a lower court’s decision that found Congress violated the Constitution by empowering the FCC to manage the fund.

Arguments are scheduled for March 26.

Louisiana electoral map

The justices will decide a bid by Louisiana officials and civil rights groups to preserve an electoral map that raised the number of Black-majority congressional districts in the state in a legal challenge by a group of voters who called themselves “non-African American.”

A panel of three federal judges found that the map laying out Louisiana’s six US House of Representatives districts — with two Black-majority districts, up from one previously — likely violated the Constitution’s promise of equal protection. Arguments are scheduled for March 24.

Death penalty case

The court heard arguments on Oct 9 in a bid by Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, convicted in a 1997 murder-for-hire, for a new trial based on his claim that prosecutors wrongly withheld certain evidence favorable to his defense.

A lower court decided that the newly obtained evidence would not have changed the case’s outcome.

The Supreme Court in 2023 put on hold Glossip’s scheduled execution. During the arguments, the justices raised concerns about the lower court’s decision that would let the execution move forward.

A ruling is expected by the end of June.

NVIDIA

The court on Dec 11 dismissed Nvidia’s appeal that sought to avoid a securities fraud lawsuit by shareholders who accused the artificial intelligence chipmaker of misleading investors about how much of its sales depended on the volatile cryptocurrency market.

The justices, who heard arguments in the case on Nov 13, opted not to decide the underlying legal dispute and instead threw out Nvidia’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling that allowed the class action to move forward.

The lawsuit is led by the Stockholm, Sweden-based investment management firm E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB.