JAKARTA, Jan 22 — The Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) has urged the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to violence and the release of all hostages and detainees, including nationals of Asean countries.

Asean also called on all parties to maintain conducive conditions to the full implementation of the agreement, strictly adhere to its terms, and work towards a comprehensive, lasting resolution in line with international law, the United Nations (UN) Charter, and relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“The agreement represents a significant step to ending the conflict, including preventing further suffering and loss of lives.

“We hope it would also foster lasting peace and stability in the region, towards rebuilding the Palestinian society,” the association stated in Asean’s Chair statement.

The association also urged all parties to work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict and a two-state solution, in line with international law and relevant UNSC and UN General Assembly resolutions, including the “Admission of New Members to the United Nations”, adopted on May 10, 2024, which all Asean members supported.

Asean called for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians, including through the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and the immediate reconstruction of Gaza.

The association welcomed the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19, and commended Qatar, Egypt, and the United States for their efforts in mediating the deal. — Bernama