WASHINGTON, Jan 20 — The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a prominent civil rights and anti-semitism watchdog, has faced criticism after defending billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk over a gesture that drew comparisons to a Nazi salute.

Musk made the controversial gesture while addressing supporters at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, on Monday during an event praising Donald Trump’s inauguration, according to a report published in Daily Beast today.

After thanking Trump supporters, the 53-year-old — recently appointed to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the new administration — turned and repeated the gesture toward the crowd behind him.

The move quickly sparked online backlash, with many likening it to a Nazi salute.

Amid the uproar, the ADL stepped in to defend Musk, urging observers to give him “the benefit of the doubt.”

Wait, did Musk just do a Nazi salute? pic.twitter.com/VZChlQXSYv — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 20, 2025

It seems that @elonmusk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute, but again, we appreciate that people are on edge, the organisation posted on X, the social media platform Musk acquired in 2022 for US$44 billion (RM197 billion today).

“In this moment, all sides should give one another a bit of grace, perhaps even the benefit of the doubt, and take a breath. This is a new beginning. Let’s hope for healing and work toward unity in the months and years ahead,” the ADL added.

Musk responded to the ADL’s message with a brief “thank you” and a crying-laughing emoji.

The ADL’s defence of Musk raised eyebrows given its previous clashes with the billionaire over hate speech policies on X.

In 2023, Musk filed a lawsuit against the organisation, which CEO Jonathan Greenblatt had at the time called “flat out dangerous and deeply irresponsible.”

Not all were supportive of the ADL’s stance on Monday.

Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez strongly criticised the organisation, accusing it of “defending a Heil Hitler salute that was performed and repeated for emphasis and clarity.”

She added, “People can officially stop listening to you as any sort of reputable source of information now. You work for them. Thank you for making that crystal clear to all.”

If Rashida Tlaib criticizes Israel, she’s an antisemite per the ADL.If Elon Musk, a man with a history of antisemitic remarks, does what looks to everyone like a fascist salute, the ADL give him the benefit of the doubt and call it only an ‘awkward gesture.’ https://t.co/PAY3w3zWRx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 20, 2025

In response, Musk dismissed Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks, claiming she had reached “Stage 5 [Trump Derangement Syndrome]” and was “fully unhinged” and “she has just lost 100% of her marbles.”

Others also voiced their disapproval, including journalist Mehdi Hassan, founder of Zeteo News, who expressed disappointment in the ADL’s stance.

The backlash over Musk’s gesture comes as Trump himself faces renewed comparisons to Adolf Hitler.

According to a report in The Atlantic, Trump reportedly remarked in October 2023, “I need the kind of generals that Hitler had. People who were totally loyal to him, that follow orders.”

In a separate controversy, the ADL later condemned Trump for pardoning nearly all individuals convicted for crimes related to the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

“This decision undermines accountability & risks reinvigorating violent extremists and other insurrectionists,” it wrote in a statement, linking to its research on far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, whose leaders were convicted for their roles in the attack.