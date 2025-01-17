Seoul, Jan 17 — Investigators found bird feathers and blood in the two engines of the Boeing jet that crashed in South Korea on December 29, a person familiar with the probe told Reuters today.

Jeju Air 7C2216, which departed from the Thai capital Bangkok for Muan county in southwestern South Korea, belly-landed and overshot the regional airport’s runway on December 29, bursting into flames after hitting an embankment.

A total of 179 people were killed in the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil.

Investigators earlier this month said feathers were found on one of the engines recovered from the crash scene, adding video footage showed that there was a bird strike on an engine.

South Korea’s transport ministry declined to comment. — Reuters