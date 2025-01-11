LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — More than 10,000 homes and businesses have been lost in the Los Angeles wildfires to date — and among those affected, is former Miss Universe Porntip Nakhirunkanok.

Porntip, or more affectionately known as Bui, took to Instagram to announce that her Malibu house — which her family has called home for more than two decades — had been razed to the ground, reported Bangkok Post.

“We lost our beloved home in Malibu yesterday,” read the post on her official Instagram @bui.simon.

“So many precious memories in that special house... where my babies were born and raised. My first home and sacred nest for 25 years has now been reduced to ashes... erasing all the belongings, photos and mementos of the last few decades.”

The 56-year-old US-raised former beauty queen won the Miss Universe title in 1988, making her only the second Thai to be crowned after Apasra "Pook" Hongsakula in 1964.

American celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins and Mandy Moore, also lost their homes in Malibu as the deadly wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles.

The death toll from wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 11 in a latest report by Fox News.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra posted a message on X, saying she has instructed the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles to assist Thai nationals there.

The consulate-general has set up an emergency operations centre, and hoped that the wildfires crisis would be resolved soon.