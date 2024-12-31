GENEVA, Dec 31 — The International Committee of the Red Cross said yesterday the health care system in northern Gaza had been “obliterated” by fighting in the Israel-Hamas war, with hospitals rendered “completely inoperable”.

“Repeated hostilities in and around hospitals have obliterated the health care system in northern Gaza, putting civilians at an unacceptably grave risk of going without lifesaving care,” the ICRC said in a statement.

It called for the respect and protection of medical facilities in line with international humanitarian law.

“This protection is a legal obligation and a moral imperative to preserve human life,” it added, saying hospitals were a lifeline for those sick or wounded in conflict.

The Al-Awda Hospital, previously supported by the ICRC with supplies, was now absorbing more pressure as one of the few functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza, the Geneva-based organisation said.

“The Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals are now completely inoperable. For months, these medical facilities have struggled to provide care for patients as ongoing hostilities have damaged hospitals and endangered or harmed staff, patients, and civilians.”

Israel launched a major raid on the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Friday and Saturday.

Israel’s military said Sunday that its forces had killed approximately 20 Palestinian militants and apprehended “240 terrorists” in the raid, calling it one of its “largest operations” conducted in the territory.

It left northern Gaza’s last major health facility out of service and emptied of patients, the World Health Organization said.

Since October 6 this year, Israeli operations in Gaza have focused on the north, with officials saying their land and air offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

“No patient can expect their medical needs to be fully met today,” the ICRC said of the situation.

“The influx of patients, caregivers, and displaced civilians seeking shelter creates a situation that medical personnel cannot solve.

“The increasingly dangerous situation comes in addition to more than a year of insufficient provision of medical equipment and supplies, fuel, food, and specialised healthcare capacities.”

The ICRC said it remained committed to supporting healthcare services wherever possible, including doing what it could to ensure the protection of medical responders and civilian access to health care, as well as facilitating movements of medical personnel and equipment. — AFP