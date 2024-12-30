MOSCOW, Dec 30 — Russia yesterday vowed to retaliate after the channels of its state media were apparently blocked on the popular Telegram social media platform in the EU.

Yesterday, the channels of Ria Novosti news agency, Rossiya 1, Pervyi Kanal and NTV television, and Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers were not accessible in several countries, including France, Belgium, Poland, Greece, the Netherlands and Italy, according to media reports.

Neither Telegram nor EU sources have yet commented on the disruption.

Moscow called the move “an act of censorship”.

“The systematic cleansing of all undesirable sources of information from the information space continues,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said.

Slamming the “constant campaign of repression against Russian media in nearly all European Union countries”, she said that "these attacks and similar ones against our media will not remain unanswered”.

“We reserve the right to respond in the same manner,” she said, denouncing the “censorship”.

Tensions between the European Union and Russia soared after Moscow sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, nearly all the few opposition media outlets that were operating in Russia have been shut.

The EU had previously banned Russian state media like Ria Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta from being distributed in the bloc, charging them with disseminating propaganda. — AFP