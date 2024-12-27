MOSCOW, Dec 27 — Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, today accused a Norwegian-flagged ship of refusing to rescue sailors from a sinking Russian cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea in what he said was an unforgivable act.

The Ursa Major cargo ship, part of the Russian Defence Ministry’s military construction operations, ran into trouble on Monday and then sank between Spain and Algeria with 14 of its crew of 16 taking to a lifeboat.

Three explosions tore through the vessel breaching the hull in “an act of terrorism”, the ship’s owner, Oboronlogistika, told state news agency RIA on Wednesday.

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said on Tuesday it had received a distress signal from the Ursa Major on Monday and that two vessels and a helicopter had been sent to the scene.

Medvedev accused a Norwegian-flagged ship of refusing to help when the ship was sinking.

“A Norwegian-flagged vessel, Oslo Carrier 3, refused to take aboard distressed Russian sailors from Ursa Major as it was sinking in the Mediterranean. What more is there to explain? That cannot be forgiven!,” Medvedev wrote on his official Telegram channel.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today: “If indeed no assistance was rendered to those in distress at sea, this was contrary to all maritime laws and was an outrageous case that deserves total condemnation.”

The company which lists the Oslo Carrier 3 as part of its fleet, Oslo-based Bulkship Management AS, did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

Medvedev, Russia’s former president and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, cast the vessel’s alleged behaviour as part of a wider pattern of anti-Russian actions from Europe which he said Moscow would need to punish “by all means available”, including hybrid ones.

Finnish authorities yesterday seized a ship carrying Russian oil in the Baltic Sea on suspicion it damaged an undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia a day earlier, and that it also damaged or broke four internet lines.

“From our side we are investigating grave sabotage,” said Robin Lardot, director of the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation. — Reuters