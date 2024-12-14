ALEPPO, Dec 14 — For the Catholic Marist Brothers of Aleppo, one of nearly a dozen Christian communities in Syria’s second city, today’s most pressing question is how to decorate the Christmas tree.

In the days since a lightning offensive spearheaded by Islamist rebels overthrew former president Bashar al-Assad, the country’s new rulers have sought to reassure Syria’s religious minorities.

The efforts have been successful, at least “for now,” said Brother Georges Sabe, who took part earlier this week in a meeting between rebels and local Christian representatives.

It was the second since the December 8 capture of the capital Damascus.

“They were very reassuring,” he told AFP.

“‘Continue to live normally, you’re coming up to your Christmas holiday, nothing will change for you,’” he said he was told.

“So far, nothing has changed,” he added.

Assad, a member of Syria’s Alawite minority, sought to present his government as a protector of secularism and the country’s many confessions though government intolerance for dissent extended to all groups.

During the civil war, jihadists routinely repressed minority groups.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group that led Assad’s overthrow, has its roots in Syria’s branch of Al-Qaeda, though it has sought to moderate its rhetoric.

Sabe noted that the representatives of the new government he met — “three fighters and two politicians” — were all from Aleppo.

“One of them was finishing his doctorate in mechanical engineering before the war. He told us that he’d had a Christian neighbour.”

A statue of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus stands at the site of the Marist Brothers charitable association in Aleppo on December 12, 2024. — AFP pic

‘Normal life’

So, the community has resumed “normal life, with morning and evening masses,” and Christmas decorations are going up, he added.

“During 13 years of war, I learned to live day by day. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.”

In multi-confessional Syria, Catholic and Orthodox Christmas and Easter holidays have always been marked, along with the new year.

The community has been hard hit by emigration during the civil war. Of the approximately 200,000 Christians who lived in Aleppo before 2011, just 30,000 remain in the city, according to community leaders.

But it remains fully integrated and considers itself Syrian before anything else.

“We don’t want to go, we want to stay on good terms with the Muslims. We speak the same language,” insisted Sabe.

So far, a promise to allow churches to continue ringing their bells has been kept, and they sound at dusk to mark mass at the Church of Saint Francis, also known as the Latin Cathedral.

“People here have a deep spiritual sense,” explained Father Bahjat as several dozen parishioners arrived for the service.

“During all the years of war, they never stopped coming to church.”

He said he could understand why some have expressed concern, especially abroad.

“On the ground, we didn’t see any acts of discrimination, so we are full of hope that our people will coexist in peace,” he said.

Syrian Christian men and women of the Marist Brothers charitable association prepare food for old people at their quarters in Aleppo on December 12, 2024, as part of a charity project. — AFP pic

‘Waiting to see’

Marina Ayoub was arriving for mass as usual. She told AFP she never misses a service, as they give her “hope”.

“The bishop has told us that he is not worried and that we can continue to come as usual, and celebrate our masses and holidays.”

Opposite the church sits a property that had been occupied by the ruling Baath party and has now been reclaimed by the community.

The Vatican flag hangs outside, and the new government has told Christians that church property will not be touched.

The decision by the head of the transitional government to appear before an Islamist flag earlier this week sparked some fears.

“But the next day, during an interview with Al Jazeera, it had disappeared,” Sabe noted.

“That shows that they are ready for dialogue.”

Still, among some in the community there are concerns.

“They say that they will respect all faiths... but I’m waiting to see,” said one worshipper, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the subject.

“I’ll judge them by their actions.”

He said he was watching for “little signs”. noting that restaurants in Aleppo were no longer openly serving alcohol.

“They hide it,” he said.

For now, the Marist Brothers charitable association is focusing on preparations for a concert it will put on for 120 Muslim children it helps.

“They are poor and displaced by the war,” said Mariam Arab as she debated how best to decorate the Christmas tree.

“The most important thing is to find a way to cheer them up.” — AFP